Reed neighbors enjoy laid-back annual block party

Residents of the area gathered on S.E. Raymond Street on Saturday afternoon, June 28, where once again it was time for the annual Reed Neighborhood Block Party.

“It’s such a fun event, when we have our annual block party – it brings neighbors together during the summer,” smiled Reed Neighborhood Association President Kristina DiTullo. “Everyone is enjoying the good food that neighbors brought to this potluck buffet.

“Even more, it’s an opportunity for neighbors to reconnect – for our new neighbors to meet established residents – and for everyone to feel more connected to our community!”

At noon, the band “Bad Tinas” began performing hits from many decades.

In addition to hosting parties, the Reed Neighborhood Association also works on community issues, as DiTullo made clear. “For example, we’re advocating to the City of Portland to make S.E. Holgate Boulevard safer – perhaps by adding crosswalks. And we’ve been working on other issues on our streets to make them safer for pedestrians and cyclists.”

Beyond the street party, their Events Committee of seven also worked with the Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood Association to put on a “Concert in the Park” featuring “Wamba” performing their contemporary African music at a show on July 19th in Kenilworth Park.

“We’re looking forward to our Fall Festival; it’ll be on October 4th at Reedwood Friends Church on S.E. Steele just east of 28th,” said DiTullo.

Stay in touch with the Reed Neighborhood Association online – http://www.reedneighborhoodassociation.org