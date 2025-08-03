‘Milk Carton Boat Races’: Fun in Westmoreland Park’s casting pond

As racers and spectators gathered around the historic casting pond in Westmoreland Park for the Royal Rosarian Milk Carton Boat Races on Sunday, June 22, the weather couldn’t have been better for this – the final official event of this year’s Portland Rose Festival, and the only Rose Festival event within Inner Southeast Portland.

After a brief opening ceremony at this well-organized competition, racing teams lowered their craft into the pond, participants got on board, and – when the horn sounded – all of them started paddling like crazy across the water, from the east toward the west side of the huge pool, where Royal Rosarian officials were timing their crossing.

Many in the exceptionally large crowd cheered on the teams they came to support. At the finish, crews snatched the boats out of the water and carried them back to the paddock area, ready to be raced again in another heat – sometimes with new paddlers.

“We were all very happy with the Milk Carton Boat Races this year; forty-two boats – all using only milk cartons and jugs for flotation – came ready to race,” Royal Rosarian regatta organizer Connie Shipley told THE BEE afterwards.

“We thank Alpenrose, our presenting sponsor; and contributing sponsor Sellwood Moreland Improvement League [SMILE] for their support,” commended Shipley. “It was made possible by several additional partners – the Rose Festival Foundation, Portland Parks & Recreation, Sellwood Community House, Les Schwab Tires, and all of the volunteers who came to help!”

The first place winners were: In “adult, single rider”, Matt Walters in “Even Hotter Cocoa”; in “child, single rider”, Eli Federspiel in “Sternwheeler”; in “young adult, single rider”, Robbie Otley in “Alpen-rows one last time”; in “adults, 2 riders”, Chris Tongue and Sean Worl in “Mercheeta III”; in “child, 2 riders”, Josephine Tongue and Evelyn Worl” in “Mercheeta III”; in “young adults, 2 riders”, Kiran Otis and Haven Skuzinski in “The Human Condition”; in “mixed ages, 2 riders”, Ishara Mukherjee and Tanisha Arora in “Royal Bengal”; in “child, 3 to 4 riders”, Kian Murphy, Micah Palmer, and Nathaniel Sittler; and in “mixed ages, 3 to 4 riders”, Josephine Tongue, Evelyn Worl, Chris Tongue, and Sean Worl in “Mercheeta III”.

The Portland Rose Society “Rose Theme” award went to “The Carton of Thorns” in the Junior Division, and “Red Dogg” in the Senior Division. The Royal Rosarian Foundation “Teamwork Theme” award was a tie between “Brandt Express” and “Pilot Pandas” – both entries from Girl Scout Troop 60923. The “People’s Choice” awards: “Mercheeta III”, first place; “Bob’s Boat”, second place; and “Human Condition”, third place.

For second and third place finishers in each Milk Carton Boat Race, visit the official webpage: https://www.royalrosarians.com/page/2025-milk-carton-boat-race