Eastmoreland’s jumbo Independence Day Parade adds ‘Art Fair’

As it has for more than three decades, the Eastmoreland Neighborhood Association (ENA) again hosted an Independence Day Parade and Celebration on July 4th.

By 10:30 a.m. that morning, a goodly number of people had already gathered, and at least a dozen vehicles were lined up for the parade in front of Duniway Elementary School.

ENA’s Parade Coordinator Mick Seidl explained, “It’s just a wonderful way for our neighbors to get together, enjoy this wonderful holiday in a traditional way. New this year, due to public demand, is the addition of porta-potties!”

Another neighbor pointed out to THE BEE that, also new this year, was an Artist’s Fair and Marketplace, in a dozen booths set up in the Linden Allée on S.E. Reed College Place, starting just north of Rex Street.

A “pace car” from Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division started the parade, followed by Westmoreland’s Fire Station 20’s Engine Company. The procession followed its traditional route north on S.E. Reed College Place to Claybourne Street, before looping back to the school’s campus.

After serenading spectators along the route, the “Power PEP Band” set up at Duniway School to perform at a popular location – near the Otto’s Sausage Kitchen & Meat Market crew who were stationed at four charcoal grills, to give away their entire stock of 2,000 wieners.

If you attended this year’s Independence Day celebration in Eastmoreland neighborhood, here’s an exclusive BEE VIDEO in which you may see yourself or your neighbors having fun marching, viewing art, or having an Otto’s hot dog – https://youtu.be/pdnBwhwIxf8