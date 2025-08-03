East Precinct Commander offers public weekly ‘office hours’

After he recently announced weekly “Commander’s Office Hours”, open to anyone without any appointment, on Tuesday afternoons in the Portland Police Bureau East Precinct Community Room, Commander Jacob Jensen filled in THE BEE on his first year in charge of this large precinct – which extends from the Gresham city limits west to S.E. Chavez Boulevard (formerly S.E. 39th) in Inner Southeast Portland.

“I became commander in late April of 2024, so it’s been a year since I was assigned to East Precinct,” acknowledged Commander Jensen.

Over the past year, we asked, what has he found to be the most persistent policing problems in Inner Southeast?

“What I keep hearing from our Neighborhood Response Team (NRT), and the District Officers here, are community concerns about homeless camping,” replied Commander Jensen. “And, along with this, there are other somewhat-related issues – such as crimes like drug dealing and theft – and also those of garbage and human waste, and other associated quality-of-life nuisances.

“Also, we’ve seen rises and declines in prostitution, especially in the northern part of East Precinct. This is an issue on which our afternoon Lieutenant Scott Konczal has been coordinating an effort with North Precinct. Both precincts are putting out a two-person ‘partner car’, and focusing on human trafficking – especially along N.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses.”

Commander Jenson told about their now-weekly meetings on Tuesdays from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., which he calls “Commander’s Office Hours”.

“Although the time of day might not be the most convenient for everyone, by having it at the same time on the same day of the week, in the same place, we’re hoping that regularly-scheduled sessions will provide residents, and business owners and managers, an opportunity to come and be heard.

“And, we’ve had some pretty good success with helping people get issues resolved in their neighborhood with this.”

It’s a regular time every week when the PPB’s East Precinct Command Staff will listen, and take note of the concerns presented by guests. “We also take information about incidents that have taken place, as we are able,” Jenson added.

PPB East Precinct is situated at 737 S.E. 106th Avenue. The public access phone number is 503/823-4800.