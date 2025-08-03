‘Dog massage’ opens new windows of therapy for canine companions

For quite some time, certified therapists have been practicing therapeutic massage on dogs in Inner Southeast Portland, to the satisfaction both of the dogs and their owners.

Now a popular Sellwood store is offering such massage services from a visiting masseuse, and their clients are walking away literally wagging their tails.

“Our community is so important to us, so we try to find resources to offer that would benefit those in the neighborhood,” said Aileen Kwang-Valadez, the Events Coordinator for Sellwood Pet Supply. That’s how Becca Switzer, a Certified Small Animal Massage Therapist (cSAMT), started offering her canine massage sessions at the store.

“This is a way you can provide wellness for your dog, maybe prolong their active life and prevent long-term issues,” Switzer said of her work as a cSAMT. “I’d love for more people to know that this is even an option.”

Switzer said people sometime wonder how massage is different than simply petting a dog. She described her work as more technical and therapeutic. She draws upon her knowledge working as a human physical therapist, and her separate training in animal massage. “I’m palpating the different physical structures, getting into the joints and muscles – understanding how they’re supposed to move, and how they’re meant to feel,” she explained.

Pet owners often seek out animal massage therapy for orthopedic problems, like arthritis or joint issues. Sometimes veterinarians recommend massage as an adjunct therapy while fighting injuries, chronic illness, or cancer. With Switzer’s clients, “a lot of it has been behavioral, too, like dogs that have really high levels of anxiety, or just need to calm their nervous system down. It really helps!”

Sellwood resident Genevieve Sheridan brings her six-year-old Golden Retriever, Leo, to get massage therapy at the store. He was diagnosed with elbow dysplasia and his vet recommended preventive care to slow down the escalation of his condition. When Sheridan read about canine massage in Sellwood Pet Supply’s newsletter, she immediately signed up.

After a few sessions, she’s not the only one noticing Leo’s improvement.

“We actually go to one of the dog parks locally here, and a couple of neighbors called out that he was looking really great,” said Sheridan. While Leo used to have to stop and rest often, he’s now able to walk and run with less effort.

As for masseuse Switzer, she says she is pleased for everyone involved when clients like Leo fare so well. “People really love their pets and would do anything for them, so I think they are really happy to see their dogs in a better place than where they started.”

Sellwood Pet Supply, at 8334 S.E. 17th Avenue, opens its doors for canine massage every Wednesday, and on the second Saturday of each month. Advance sign up is required, which can be done online at – https://www.getwellhound.com; a half-hour session costs $30.