City gives OK to contested new Oaks Park thrill ride

As reported at the time in THE BEE, in January the nonprofit Oaks Park Association – operators of the historic Oaks Amusement Park, which opened in 1905 – applied for a zoning change permit from the City of Portland Permitting and Development office, in order to build a new “drop tower” ride. It is part of their two-decade plan for upgrading their attractions. But the few members of the recently revived Friends of Oaks Bottom vigorously objected to the permit.

In the hearings over the intervening months, the opposition to approving the zoning variance was joined by the Bird Alliance of Oregon (formerly “Portland Audubon Society”), and spearheaded by their employee, Mary Coolidge, their “BirdSafe & Lights Out Campaign Coordinator”.

The core of their argument seemed to be that although there are already lit structures taller than the proposed ride at Oaks Park, and despite the plan to place it closer to the river in the oak trees further from Oaks Bottom, area wildlife would be harmed by it – and that Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge, part of which was formed by the dumping of excavation dirt from the construction of I-405 downtown, could be visually blemished.

On Monday, July 7, a Permitting and Development officer in the city permitting office denied the request to block The Oaks from building the 147-foot drop tower ride.

Following the ruling, Coolidge of the Bird Alliance asserted in a statement that the decision didn’t take practical steps to reduce impacts on fish, wildlife, and nearby residential areas. “This is a baffling decision that ignores that skyward-directed, high-intensity spotlighting is the worst possible lighting design for migrating birds.”

Primarily a daytime operation

“Keep in mind that we’re only open after dark a handful of days a year,” commented The Oaks spokesperson Emily MacKay, in response to this statement. “And, on those days, only for a couple of hours after dark.

“Also, we’ve worked with the ride’s manufacturer to be able to adjust the tower’s lights to be limited to red and orange hues after sunset, per the hearings officer’s conditional ruling. We ourselves suggested this change away from the standard lighting, after consulting with wildlife experts and biologists about the potential impact of the ride.”

About the height of the 135-foot-tall new attraction, MacKay pointed out, “There have been lit attractions here for 120 years, including our Ferris Wheel, and more recently, the 100-foot-high AtmosFEAR ride. Additionally, for decades, there’s been an illuminated 250-foot-tall radio tower on our property.

“We look forward to delighting people in our city with this new ride, and with the beautiful views it will provide; and, at the same time, we continue our commitment to be a good neighbor,” MacKay concluded.

Oaks Amusement Park, now run by a nonprofit organization for the perpetual enjoyment of the people of Portland, is the oldest continually-staffed amusement park in the United States, and generally does not charge admission to its grounds for picnickers and visitors. It hosts many civic events during the year, including the Multnomah County Fair. However access to the rides does carry a charge, and so does parking. The amusement park is accessed from the foot of S.E. Spokane Street, just west of the railroad tracks, in Sellwood.