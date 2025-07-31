Sellwood Summer Concerts return – in Westmoreland

When it seemed like the “Sellwood Summer Concerts” series had run out of places to stage the free July and August performances, the Sellwood Moreland Improvement League’s Events Committee, under the continuing leadership of Board Member Jim Friscia, got busy and found a new spot: The parking lot of Moreland Presbyterian Church, at S.E. 19th and Bybee Boulevard.

That’s where the weekly Saturday concert series kicked off this year on July 12th.

“We did three concerts here in 2021 and it worked out well,” Friscia told THE BEE on opening night of the concert series. “Moreland Presbyterian’s Pastor Brian Marsh and their folks welcomed us back to this venue – where we have great acoustics – and indoor bathrooms!”

Asked how the SMILE committee selects the bands for the concerts, Friscia replied, “It’s a combination of ways. And we have such a rich professional music community here! Some of them are groups that I know of, and that I would like to have play. And some bands have contacted me asking to perform in our series.”

About a half hour before showtime on July 12th, Friscia mulled over sending an someone to last year’s location a few blocks west, for those who had not learned of the new location. But soon, a flow of people began to arrive, taking places at the few tables and chairs that were set up, or settled into the beach chairs they brought themselves, ready for the concert.

As the night’s performance began, some 175 people settled back and were thoroughly entertained by Whiskey Deaf, a truly world-class bluegrass band that also plays at Sellwood’s Muddy Rudder.

“Come and enjoy all of the great music at these free concerts,” invited Friscia.