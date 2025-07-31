HISTORY: A good friend; a mysterious photo; and the ‘Fresh Air Fund’

Every once in a while, when visiting an historical museum – or while looking through the files of past issue of THE BEE at Milwaukie’s Ledding Library; or just chatting with friends or strangers – I have come across an unexpected piece of history. Such was the case when my good friend Mark Moore acquainted me with something relating to Sellwood, and he had a photo about it to show me.

If you are not familiar with Mark, he created the “PDX History” website, one of Oregon’s earliest efforts to make Oregon history widely available online, back in the 1990s. He is also an active member of the Web Footers Post Card Club. On numerous occasions Mark has contributed valuable historical photos to the SMILE History Committee, and also to the historical articles in THE BEE from me and Eileen Fitzsimons.

His photo finds have been both amazing and educational, about the history of Inner Southeast Portland. Mark says his passion for collecting photos, postcards, and history, started as early as 5 or 6 years of age – during his first visit to Portland’s Zoo. Traveling aboard the Zoo Train, and gazing at the enormous size of the elephants towering over him, it was definitely a day any young person would always remember. Afterwards he became enchanted by the colorful postcards and souvenirs for sale at the Oregon Zoo gift shop; and his interest continued to grow as Mark and his family visited other places during their travels.

In his teenage years Mark pursued a love of writing at Sandy High School. There, he wrote numerous book reports and class assignments, and took journalism classes. Mark remarked to me that the family’s set of Funk and Wagnalls’ Encyclopedia was his best friend – or at least second best to his pet collie, Laddie. This was the start of his lifelong history hobby.

With a room filled with postcards and historical paraphernalia, he used his experience as a part-time proofreader, print shop assistant, and banking technical writer and manager of microfiche for U.S. Bank, and set up the website that’s still called – http://www.PDXhistory.com

He later answered a classified ad by the “Web Footers Post Card Club”, and many of his photos and texts have appeared at their annual club meetings, as well as at postcard shows around Oregon. As Mark cleverly points out, the rest is – well, PDX History.

So, recently, I received an email from Mark, with a photo attached. The attachment was the photo of a postcard showing two young men, one wearing a cap and another bareheaded, sitting in the cab of a passenger wagon with bench-style seats. A small dog was perched between the men. The wagon, drawn by a single horse, was stopped by a country roadside. On the side of the wagon, in white letters, are the words “FRESH AIR WAGON No. 99.”

Mark added, in his email, that the words “Sellwood Relief for Poor Children” had been hand-written on the opposite side of this postcard.

His simple question of me was, “Have you ever heard of the ‘Fresh Air Wagon’?”

No I hadn’t. It was definitely a mystery. After some extensive research by both me and Mark, here is what we think the “Sellwood Fresh Air Wagon No. 99” was all about!

We learned that the “Fresh Air Fund for Children” was part of what became a national movement, started in 1877 by clergyman Willard Parsons, the Minister of a small parish in Sherman, Pennsylvania. The parson wanted to give poor children who were living in the squalor of the New York City tenements an opportunity to experience the fresh air of the country, as well as good food, and – even more – to experience the sights and sounds of rural life for two weeks during the summertime.

Relying on donations from his congregation to provide their transportation, and to support the host farms that the children would visit, this act of kindness was so well-received by the public that the New York Post and later the New York Times became sponsors of this annual summer program. The Times also helped to collect funds from its readers for this project, and was a major contributor to the Fresh Air Program. It just so happened that Reverend Parsons also wrote occasional editorials for that newspaper, too!

It wasn’t hard to convince the public to support the Fresh Air Fund. After all, from the 1880s to the 1920s, wealthy Americans were already taking extended vacations at the beach or camping in the country, living in temporary tents. And other well-to-do families rented small cottages, or stayed in resort hotels – all in the name of Good Health.

It was standard practice by local physicians of the time to recommend beach trips for health reasons. Breathing in the salty sea air, hiking up paths in the mountains, and swimming in country ponds or treading water at a natatorium, they insisted would provide relief from ailments – such as melancholy, rickets, leprosy, gout, impotence, and menstrual problems, and even “hysteria”.

And of course, if spending a week or two in the country and at the beach was beneficial to the health of the well-to-do, then it would certainly also be helpful to the children living in the slums of the big city, and whose parents who were too poor to afford such a journey. Whether out of concern for those less fortunate, or simply just out of guilt, many contributed money to this cause – and the Fresh Air Movement was soon spreading westward, with many big cities along the way establishing charity committees.

However, the Fresh Air Movement finally reached Oregon much later than in the East and Midwest. With only 17,000 residents, the City of Portland was still considered a small town back in the 1880s. It wouldn’t be until twenty years later, with the arrival of the transcontinental trains and the influx of immigrants, that the population figure in the Rose City reached 90,000.

The industrial growth the soaring population caused in Portland created a severe housing shortage, forcing workers and their families to live in tenements or crowded apartment complexes. General noise, busy traffic on the streets, air pollution, and problems with sanitation and bad health were all experienced by children living in this environment, and many Portland residents – particularly women – became sympathetic to those living here in such conditions.

As a consequence, churches, charities, and women’s groups answered the call by starting their own Fresh Air Movement – but this didn’t happen in Oregon until about 1907. In June of that year, a fundraiser was held at Oaks Amusement Park in Sellwood (then only two years old), in which attendees were invited to donate money and clothes, or else volunteer some of their time to help support the Fresh Air Fund.

In return for benefiting the cause, people who stepped forward could purchase food and drink at Oaks Park, and were free to spend an afternoon listening to the joyful music of the Schilzonys Hungarian Hussars, or singing along with the Arian Society Festival Choir. All proceeds raised, and all clothing donations, would go to the Fresh Air Fund.

Then, five years later, The Oregonian reported in its edition of May 4th, 1912, that a series of concerts was planned by local musicians for what they called “The Babes Fresh Air Society”. While this wasn’t exactly a part of the original Fresh Air Fund, the concept was the same. Money collected from the concerts was earmarked to provide summer vacations for young children and their mothers. Arrangements were made to accept the vacationers at an ocean resort in Tillamook County, with the possibility by the following year of establishing a summer camp.

The mothers and their infants chosen for the inaugural two-week vacation were only allowed to go if a local physician had recommended them, or if they were endorsed by one of the society members. But momentum for the idea was growing.

Finally, in the summer of 1913, Miss Hazel Dolph – who was elected Chairwoman of a committee called the Junior League, and was coordinating with the Associated Charities of Portland – started the first official “Fresh Air Fund” for children. V.R. Manning, Secretary of The Associated Charities and a strong supporter of children, dispatched letters to the newspapers in all of the towns within a radius of 50 miles of Portland asking them to join in the movement. He was instrumental in securing farms and households at which these children and their mothers would stay. The Fresh Air Committee paid for fifty women and their children to take part in their first such trip – which was to the rural community of Silverton, in the hills east of Salem.

Autos were provided to drive the Portland children and their mothers to the Union Station downtown – which, in itself, was an experience for the young ones, since few people then owned an automobile, or had ever been a passenger in one before.

Excitement continued on their train ride down the Willamette Valley; in many of the towns along the way people filled the train depots to greet the passing train, adding a festive flair to the day’s trip. The crowds at their destination gave a rousing cheer when the children and mothers disembarked – and then the Fresh Air hosts welcomed their visitors, transporting them to their temporary homes in Silverton.

The next day, a second round of forty youngsters and mothers left for Silverton – a memorable trip for them, in particular, because clothing from the Meier and Frank department store was distributed to the second-day riders. Boys received free overalls from the Needle Guild, and pairs of socks were contributed by the Knight Company. Bright yellow badges were handed out to the children, who kept them as keepsakes or wore them on their jackets and shirts.

A special train car for the second trip was ordered from the Southern Pacific Railroad by Mrs. George W. Hubbs, who was head of the Women’s Social Service Club in Silverton – and she was the driving force behind starting this Portland project out in Silverton.

Oregonians were enthralled at the reports of the young people visiting the countryside for the first time – and, after that, letters began coming in from other parts of the Willamette Valley from volunteers wanting to participate in the program, and willing to open their households for two weeks.

Riding, fishing, and hiking were just some of the many things the children experienced during their two-week stay. Many had never petted a goat, milked a cow, or collected eggs from chickens before, and it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that many of the children would never forget.

During the first year of Portland’s experience with the official Fresh Air Program, organizers refined the criteria for attendees: Older boys were observed by the local hosts to be disruptive and uninterested in participating in any of the activities, so – after that – only younger children between the age of 8 to 12 were invited for these two-week vacations.

But participating children were still selected with reference to their poverty and their need for a change in environment, and healthy food. Strict rules required that they had to be clean, and free from contagious disease. New or used clothing was donated, and provided to the children before their departure – but apparently the mothers of the children were left to fend for themselves.

In fact, some host families were so eager to cater to the children’s needs that they forgot to include lodging for their mothers! In such cases, the Associated Charities Secretary, V.R. Manning, had to scramble to find additional housing.

By the start of the second summer, The Fresh Air Campaign was in full swing; many communities and small rural towns volunteered their services for the young people.

Edward Wortman, part owner of Portland’s “Olds, Wortman, and King” department store encouraged customers to buy clothing and shoes for the children at a discount to donate, or else to donate money to a special fund. Wortman advertised his place of business as the official “Fresh Air Store”.

Merchants throughout Portland, and in towns across Oregon, donated to the Fresh Air Fund, and sponsored fundraisers – dances, concerts, and raffles – to help cover the cost of the ongoing activities. Mr. Manning continued his tenacious efforts, sending letters outlining his plans to establish a Fresh Air Farm to over 100 businesses in Portland, in hopes that they would donate money.

Reports about the Fresh Air Campaign in 1914 declared that over 450 children had been sent out on 10-day vacations, while close to 100 more had enjoyed one-day excursions. Destinations for the two-week trips into the country included Lebanon, Salem, McMinnville, Tigard, Oregon City, Albany, Corvallis, Canby, Newberg, Dallas, Carlton, Oswego, and Independence. The Oregon communities of Tillamook, Nehalem, and Bayview – as well as Ilwaco, Washington – offered exclusive opportunities for young people to visit the coast for the first time.

Day trips included outings to private residences, boating on the river, car rides to Multnomah Falls, or just an afternoon at Oaks Amusement Park. While the community of Sellwood was never mentioned as one of the host communities for the Fresh Air Campaign, those who know the character of the neighborhood can be sure that Sellwood and Westmoreland contributed in some capacity when it came to volunteering for such a community project.

Getting back to the mysterious postcard showing “Fresh Air Wagon No.99”, with the word Sellwood written on the back of it, and which started us on this historical journey this month – Mark and I believe it was most likely the result of Sellwood merchants and residents donating funds to transport children to the daily events at the brand new Oaks Amusement Park.

So, what happened to the Fresh Air Program?

It continued being supported by residents of Oregon for the next ten or twenty years, but it was no longer mentioned much in the newspapers. And soon, Americans were very much more intent on donating funds, darning socks, and sending blankets, jackets and canned foodstuffs to our boys in the military, who were fighting the “Great War” (World War I) in Europe.

But the “Fresh Air Fund for Children” did not entirely disappear here. By the 1960s it was mainly children from minority groups – specifically, Latino and Black children – who were invited to spend two weeks on a farm or in a rural community.

And the Portland Chapter of the Fresh Air Fund made one more brief appearance for a few years, supported by the Jewish Community, in the 1970s – but, after that, the Fresh Air Fund Campaign mainly retreated back to refocus on children from the congested neighborhoods in the New York area, where it all began a century before, and where it still is active today.

If you’re a fan of Portland History, and want to hear more stories about the past of the State of Oregon, be sure to visit “PDX History” at that website mentioned near the start of this article!

And for those who like to collect historical photos, postcards, and paper material, mark your calendar for later this month – September 19th and 20th – the dates for the Antique Paper Round-Up at Lloyd Center in Portland.

Admission is free, and more than 80 dealers will be there, ready to sell you vintage postcards, photographs, stamp covers, and many more such things.

Maybe I’ll see you there.