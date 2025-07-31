Accused vandal at Sellwood condo suspected of racial hate crimes

A man who’d been causing havoc in the Overlook neighborhood in North Portland, terrorizing the owner of the “Auntea Ha” tea shop, and vandalizing the store – several times, over a two-week period in June – then apparently betook his malicious vandalism south to Sellwood, not far from the Oaks Bottom bluff, on Friday, June 18th.

It was there that Portland Police Bureau (PPB) Detectives identified the man who they believed broke windows at a home in the Spokane Street Condominium complex near the corner of S.E. 6th Avenue and Spokane Street. “In addition, at this location, the man threw unlit Molotov cocktails at the residence,” a PPB spokesperson disclosed.

The manhunt was on, and on Tuesday, June 24, PPB detectives arrested 37-year-old Kristian Thomas Clarida of Portland. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center at 7:19 p.m. that evening on charges of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree (two counts), Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (one count), Coercion (two counts), Manufacturing of a Destructive Device (four counts), Possession of a Destructive Device (four counts), Assault in the Fourth Degree (one count), and Violation of a Restraining Order.

At his arraignment, Clarida heard that he’d be facing a total of 13 Class C Felony charges in addition to numerous Misdemeanor counts, including Bias Crime in the Second Degree. Currently, he is being held without bail in Inverness Jail. It has yet to be disclosed just what motivated these attacks, and earned them a “bias crime” designation.

If you have information about these crimes, or have videos relating to them – either in North Portland or in Sellwood – contact the PPB via email: crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, and reference Case No. 25-162025.