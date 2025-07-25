Lifeguards ready; historic Sellwood Pool open for summer

With dark clouds overhead, cool weather, and sprinkles of rain on the first official day of summer – June 20th – opening day at the century-old public Sellwood Pool was more subdued than in past years, when the outdoor swimming season began with summer heat and bright sunshine.

Nevertheless, Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) made sure that the pool’s lifeguards were trained and at their stations, ready to protect anyone coming to one of the neighborhood’s favorite family summertime destinations.

Professionally trained lifeguards

“Lifeguards are much more than just people who enjoy hanging out at the pool and wearing the color red,” PP&R Sellwood Pool Manager Teresa O’Loughlin said. “To be Certified Lifeguards, each of them undergoes 32 hours of training – and they continue with four hours of in-service training to keep their certification.

“We make sure that their skills stay strong, and that they remember the elements of this job – including scanning, responding, making water rescues, and using what they’ve learned while getting their CPR certification and in first aid training.”

Even though there were only a few folks showing up that day, lifeguards and other staffers came in, readying for the afternoon’s “Open Swim” session.

“We’re looking forward to having a wonderful summer!” exclaimed O’Loughlin. “One of the reasons why is that – for the first time in a while – we’re operating with a fully staffed roster. This means we’ll be able to accommodate lots of people, and likely add more swimming lessons than in past years.

“We really look forward to seeing some of the same families and people that have been coming here for generations!”

The Sellwood Pool, in continuous use since 1910, is still located at 7951 S.E. 7th Avenue, at the south end of Sellwood Park. For complete, up-to-date information including hours of operation, swim times, classes, and fees, visit their official webpage – https://www.portland.gov/parks/sellwood-outdoor-pool