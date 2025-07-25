Free family fun all summer, at renovated ‘Shack’ in Sellwood Park

Since it was constructed in 1928 in Sellwood Park, the A-frame structure called the “Kitchen Building” – and renamed this year “The Shack” – has been a landmark in the park, and the nexus of activities.

Although it had recently fallen into disuse, thanks to funding from a 2014 Portland Parks & Recreation Parks Replacement Bond, the structure’s roof and structural columns were replaced in 2019, preserving the historic building.

This year, renovating and putting this iconic building to good use became a major project of the nonprofit Sellwood Community House (SCH), according to its Executive Director, Ashley Murray.

“Many of our Sellwood Community House programs use Sellwood Park; and, being here, we often imagined that this unique building could once again become an awesome activity hub,” she explained at its opening day celebration on June 20th – the official first day of summer.

“We had the dream of allowing people to be able to come and check-out equipment for sports and recreation offerings – and we made it happen!” Murray told THE BEE.

In addition to offering park-goers a myriad of equipment to check out and enjoy on their day at the park, for free – it’s also where Community House staffers will provide organized activities.

“We’re partnering with local organizations like BodyVox, Stamp Studio, Portland Free Play! and Multnomah County Libraries to provide activities – especially important, what with the Sellwood Library being closed for renovation this summer,” remarked Murray. “Even more, we’ll be offering ‘story time’ with local authors, in six different languages, supported by the International School of Portland.”

Operating “The Shack” will be a Community House Site Supervisor and 20 junior staff members. “For most of them, this will be their first job,” Murray said. “They’re getting mentorship training, and support, as they will be leading arts, crafts, and recreation activities.”

Food and beverages will also be available for sale in The Shack Snack Shop, on the south side of the building.

After family entertainer Red Yarn played and sang for the 250 people gathered at the park for the grand opening, Portland City Councilors Clark, Dunphy, and Green were all smiles at they looked on during the ribbon cutting ceremony. The honor of making the ceremonial “snip” with the giant shears was performed by a Community House programs participant, Sloan.

The Shack was spiffed up with about 400 hours of labor by Sellwood Community House staffers. The funding of about $60,000 in further renovations, and the $20,000 for materials and supplies, was primarily raised through donations from the community. The Shack will be open six days a week all summer, as well as Sunday, August 3, for “Sundae in the Park”.

The Shack at Sellwood Park’s schedule:

Monday-Friday, 10:00am – 7:00pm: Concessions, Equipment Check-out, Drop-in Programming)

Saturday, 10:00am – 7:00pm: Concessions & Equipment Check-out

“The Shack” is to be one of the centers of attention at “Sundae in the Park” on Sunday, August 3rd, all afternoon in Sellwood Park.

More information, including a detailed daily calendar of activities – and also how to donate to this unique project – are all online – https://tinyurl.com/shackisback

For the ceremony – and a look inside The Shack – here’s an exclusive BEE VIDEO – https://youtu.be/IRhJNqMIvLA