Rider with axe busts bus farebox, injures driver, in Foster-Powell Published 8:11 am Monday, July 21, 2025

A bus on the “Number 9, Powell Boulevard” line – it connects Gresham Central Transit Center to Portland City Center, via the Tilikum Crossing – came to an abrupt stop just east of S.E. 52nd Avenue, adjacent to the Plaid Pantry store, on Tuesday, June 17 – when a rider caused a significant disruption while on board. In fact, he did a bit more than that.

Although the “Police Transit Division” is now commanded by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO), six Portland Police Bureau officers were also dispatched to the incident at 2:12 p.m., in addition to the one MSCO Transit Police car that brought two of their officers to the scene.

According to a rider on the bus, the man brandished an axe and began chopping away at the bus’s dashboard. He then smashed the farebox and “Hop Card” reader, sending some of the glass into the driver’s face.

The hatchet man then bolted from the bus, but many bystanders in the area quickly pointed him out to the officers who’d just arrived in the area.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Antwoine M. Thomas, who was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center at 4:15 p.m., charged with a Class C Felony of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, as well as three Misdemeanors of Interfering with Public Transport, Menacing, and Disorderly Conduct.

The following day, a kindly judge apparently “released” Thomas of all charges; but details of his release from custody weren’t made available to THE BEE.