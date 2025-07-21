Doubled in size: ‘Everything Under the Sun’ parade’s 2nd year in Sellwood Published 8:23 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Buoyed by the success of last year’s first effort, when it was over last June the organizers of the “Everything Under the Sun” parade immediately began planning the second parade – which was held this year on Saturday, June 14th.

As before, the participants gathered in the northeast corner of Sellwood Park – under sunny skies – to assemble their puppets and props, sorting out the parade order, as they got ready for the march to begin.

“Like last year, our ‘Everything Under the Sun’ parade is a ‘people-powered parade’, led by a giant paper mâché sun puppet, and featuring people in costumes, walking with colorful puppets, accompanied by music – in a way that embodies the spirit of art and community resilience,” Parade Director Kate Duffly said.

“We had more than twice the number of people than participated last year! This time the parade hosted 19 ‘official entries’, some of them with up to 15 people each, adding up to a total of about 225 individuals – including folks who just showed up on the day of with their puppets and costumes,” shared Duffly.

“New this year – as our first ‘Featured Community Partner’ – we welcomed ‘Hygiene4All’, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hygiene services to those in need,” Duffly told THE BEE. “And Reed College student volunteers built their entry’s puppets to reflect the generosity and hospitable joy that is at the heart of H4A’s work.”

Led by Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division officers, the procession made its way eastward along the Oaks Bottom Bluff to S.E. 13th Avenue, turning south through the Sellwood Business District, before turning on Malden Street and looping back to the park.

After the parade, Duffly reflected, “I thought it went so well! One could really tell that the joyful vibe was palpable throughout the parade among the participants, as well as for those who watched it, as we went by.”

“Our incredible volunteer ‘Parade Brigade’ team this year included Molly Anderson, Tori Boldt, Tamar Hammer, Abby Shrader, Cecile Szollas, and our Parade Producer, Aaron Rosenblum,” remarked Duffly.

This year’s parade was supported by the Sellwood Moreland Improvement League, Sellwood Moreland Business Alliance, and Reed College, she acknowledged.

“Look for us again next year, and plan to participate,” Duffly encouraged our readers.

Stay in touch by visiting their website – https://www.everythingunderthesunparade.org

And now, enjoy highlights of this colorful parade in our exclusive BEE VIDEO – https://youtu.be/FIvSUfkzYMM