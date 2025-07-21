Brentwood-Darlington neighbors host ‘Community Supper’ Published 8:16 am Monday, July 21, 2025

Many organizations tout the concept of “community building” as a lofty goal. But on a Thursday evening in late spring, the leaders of the Brentwood-Darlington Neighborhood Association (BDNA) put the idea into practical action by hosting a free “Community Supper” in the Brentwood-Darlington Community Center, at 7211 S.E. 62nd Street.

“We in the BDNA came up with this idea, as I recall, last November, after the election – when it seemed that people were feeling really stressed and disconnected,” said BDNA Board Member Cynthia Cook, as she finished putting out the food she’d prepared.

“I wanted to create a space for our residents to hang out and talk, and to realize that we have do have really friendly neighbors – people here ‘have each other’s backs’,” Cook told THE BEE. “It seemed that making supper, and allowing people to ‘take the night off’ and get to know each other, would be a great way to build community!”

Taking action, Cook organized the supper – preparing the entire meal, except for the cookies baked by volunteer Michelle Spohn.

In addition to “building community”, Cook continued, “Really, the best thing that can come out of this evening is building our resilience. Like being able to feel comfortable asking your neighbor – who, perhaps you met here tonight! – for something you need; or, supporting others, here in our neighborhood.”

With a really nice turnout, the evening appeared to accomplish all those objectives – and seemed likely to occur again at some point.

For more information about the BDNA – the Brentwood-Darlington Neighborhood Association – go online: https://www.brentwood-darlington.org