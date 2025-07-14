Violent man menaces Woodstock drivers, vandalizes pizza shop Published 11:32 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Folks out shopping in Woodstock on Wednesday, May 28, around 6 p.m. were startled and alarmed as they watched a man acting wildly on S.E. Woodstock Boulevard at 44th Avenue – standing in the street and screaming, blocking traffic, and throwing garbage at passing cars.

Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers, while enroute to the location, received an update via radio that the man had now barged into the Papa Murphy’s pizza shop – and was threatening employees, rushing at them behind the service counter, and causing significant damage. The store manager scooted the employees out of the store safely and locked the door, effectively trapping the man inside.

The plan to rush the man inside the store was foiled when the man ran out of the back kitchen area with two large kitchen knives, and rushed at the officers – who backed off, and again locked the door behind them.

As additional officers arrived, they closed off the street and Woodstock Shopping Center parking lot, and watched the man trying to break the shop’s windows and escape. The suspect tried to flee through a broken window, but was pepper-sprayed by officers. The first spray didn’t work; they had to spray him several times – before he retreated back into the damaged store.

Members of the PPB’s Enhanced Crisis Intervention Team and Crisis Negotiation Team eventually were able to deescalate the situation, speaking to intruder through the hole in a glass pane. It took more than an hour, but finally officers talked the man into handing them first one knife, and then the other one, out of the broken window.

Officers brought in an ambulance, indicating that they intended to provide medical help for him. Finally about 8 p.m., he complied and was taken into custody, then secured in the ambulance, in which he was transported to receive a medical exam at a local hospital.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Joseph Tyler Thompson, after the exam was cited at the hospital for Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, Menacing, and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree – but records show that he was never booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center (MCDC). Officials aren’t saying if or when Thompson was released back into the community.

After making substantial repairs, the vandalized Woodstock pizza shop reopened by the end of the week.