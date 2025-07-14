‘Substation blowout’ darkens Brentwood-Darlington and Woodstock Published 11:19 am Monday, July 14, 2025

Sunday, June 8th, was a steamy-hot day. Brentwood-Darlington and Woodstock neighbors were hoping their fans and air conditioners would help them cool down a bit that evening – but instead many of them were plunged into stillness and darkness when the power went out at 8:51 p.m.

The blackout extended from S.E. Harney Street, for a dozen blocks on either side of 52nd Avenue, all the way north to N.E. Halsey Street.

Neighbors along Long Street, a block east of 52nd Avenue, called 9-1-1 to report seeing flashes of light and explosions at the Portland General Electric (PGE) “Arleta Substation” on their block.

At 9:01 p.m. Portland Fire & Rescue Woodstock Station 25’s Engine Company, just three blocks north of there, was sent out. “Neighbors say they heard fuses [in the electrical substation] explode or rupture,” the rig’s commander radioed back to dispatchers. “We can see a couple of breakers that have tripped, but we have no active fire.

With the substation behind a 12-foot-high security fence, firefighters departed, believing there was no need string caution tape in the area. Near the substation, some neighbors conjectured that it was a “blown transformer” that had caused the outage.

About twenty minutes later, PGE “Eagle Crews” – electrical system technicians trained to diagnose problems – arrived and cautiously entered the substation, in which there are two massive transformers and associated switching equipment.

Following a careful examination, which included taking photos, one of the PGE workers told THE BEE that it appeared that a “lightening arrestor” or other component had failed. He suggested that the electrical load might be transferred to the on-line transformer, to restore electricity to homes as quickly as possible.

Later, PGE Spokesperson Grace Boehm told THE BEE, “We can confirm this was not a blown transformer. Crews believe a downed powerline in the area damaged equipment at the Alberta substation, causing the larger outage [extending southward]. A customer called in the downed line, and crews were able to get to work to restore power.”

Boehm didn’t disclose the exact area of the outage, or how many customers were without power.

To the relief of many in Inner Southeast, the electricity came back on at 12:31 a.m. “We greatly appreciate our customers in this area for their patience during this outage, especially during the hot weather,” Boehm said.