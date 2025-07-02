Eastmoreland school is known for challenging learning methods Published 2:02 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

As the end of the school year neared, Holy Family Catholic Church School students demonstrated the results of innovative learning programs there, through two different public events on their Eastmoreland campus.

Problem-solving at ‘Invention Fair’

Evidence of creative thinking abounded on Tuesday afternoon, April 29, at the first one – an “Invention Fair” was underway in the school’s Celebration Room.

“Welcome to our ‘Invention Fair’ where we show the result of projects that that our students have been working on,” greeted the school’s middle school science teacher, Bethzaida “Doctor Y” Yarbrough, adding, “my nickname is a pun for ‘Doctor Why’”!

On the tables that dotted the large room were all kinds of gadgets and gizmos – each one designed and created to serve a useful purpose, and the youthful inventors were standing with their creations.

“We’ve been following the ‘scientific method’. That is, the kids came up with ‘everyday life’ problems they wanted to solve, or wanting to make something completely new or improve on something that’s already been invented,” Yarbrough explained.

“This means that our inventors started with an idea, they’ve done research and development – and they have made prototypes,” she pointed out. “And, they all have an information poster that outlines the information that they’d use when writing up patent applications to submit to the United States Patent and Trademark office. I think some of these inventions might be successful!”

Cultural learning at ‘International Fair’

Then, on a beautiful summerlike day – Friday, May 30th – Holy Family Catholic School held their annual “International Fair”, at which students prepare exhibits, and are ready to speak about one of the 25 countries represented.

“This is our fifth year hosting this program,” Holy Family’s preschool and pre-kindergarten teacher – and the event’s organizer – Denise O’Longaigh told THE BEE. “It’s important for children to know about other countries and cultures, and the ‘International Fair’ is a more dynamic way to engage their brains than only book-learning.

“More than learning alone, this Fair brings our students together as ‘community’ – when they learn about their friends’ cultures – because we have a lot of different cultures represented here in our school.”

School’s out for the summer now, but it will resume in the fall at the Holy Family Catholic Church and School on S.E. Chavez Blvd. (formerly 39th), a couple of blocks south of Bybee Boulevard.