Woodstock’s Subway Sandwich Shop closes Published 4:22 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

In early June people began noticing that the Subway Sandwich shop in the Woodstock Safeway block had a “for lease” sign in the window. When THE BEE asked about it, Gene Dieringer – owner of the Woodstock Shopping Center blocks, and therefore Subway’s landlord – said, on June 12th, “Subway declined to renew their lease.” Woodstock Subway’s Manager, Matthew Magarro, told THE BEE that said the shop’s last day was to be June 27th.

At one time, Subway had the largest number of franchised stores in the world – but it has been known for some time that some in the United States have been closing. Last year, in December, the New York Post reported that Subway had downsized 15% over the past four years, from 23,799 U.S. restaurants on January 1, 2020, to 20,133 on January 1, 2024.

In 2024 alone, 631 Subway franchises in the U.S. were shuttered. That brought the total number of franchises down to 19,502, from its peak of 27,000 shops in 2015.

On May 3, 2025, the Delhi Times, a part of the Times of India, reported: “Subway has faced challenges including shifting consumer preferences, increased competition, and operational costs.” This publication sought answers to U.S. franchises closing, despite the franchise numbers actually increasing worldwide.

The Delhi Times surmised that, in a time when U.S. customers are opting for more plant-based, vegan, and environmentally sustainable options, some fast food customers may not be as fond of the sandwich-based Subway fare – even though non-meat sandwiches have always been an option for customers there.

Meantime, fast food options are increasing in this country, as are food cart openings in many neighborhoods.

Putting all of these challenges together – customer preferences, operational costs, franchise fees, slim profit margins, and more competition – the news that 28% of U.S. franchises have closed in less than a decade is not surprising.

But that’s only in the United States. Internationally, data indicates that more Subway franchises have been opening. For two consecutive years, the number of international stores has grown to nearly 37,000 locations. Furthermore, in some of those countries, stores are adapting the menu to include more local ingredients and flavors to cater to specific cultural tastes – something most international restaurant chains have been doing.

The former Subway shop on Tacoma Street in Sellwood closed several years ago; but those craving a sandwich should find a Subway Sandwich store still open on the south side of Powell Boulevard, a block east of S.E. Milwaukie Avenue. Bon appétit!