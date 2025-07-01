Business BRIEFS Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

“Best of Brooklyn BBQ” is July 24th – open to all: This annual Brooklyn-area business fair will take place in Brooklyn Park early Thursday evening, July 24th. Individuals and families are invited to come for great food and live music, and to “shop local” – it’s the annual Best of Brooklyn BBQ. The live music will be by the Kivett Bednar Band, and the deeply discounted meal options are from local vendors like Rip City Grill and Fusion Shave Ice. “The wide variety of Brooklyn based businesses will be out in full force for you to explore. You might even win a prize from the business raffle. Come out and experience a fantastic summer evening in the relaxed and family friendly Brooklyn Park!” The sponsors of the evening include the Greater Brooklyn Business Association (GBBA), the Friends of Brooklyn Park, and Rose City Coffee.

SMBA announces “Summerville” coming in August: The Sellwood-Moreland Business Alliance, which has presented the “Summerville” sales and fun throughout the neighborhood in previous years, this year plans its “first-ever, free, open-air Summerville Street Fair” on S.E. 13th in Sellwood between Nehalem and Bidwell, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 2nd, with over sixty vendors – and plenty of food. It is described as “a day of family fun for all ages – local art, great food, shopping, games, crafts, treats, and so much more”. This will take place the day before “Sundae in the Park” at Sellwood Park on August 3rd.

“Business Breakfast” discussion on July 17th: The monthly AHB meeting for small businesses and solopreneurs will take the form of a 9 a.m. Business Breakfast at Beez Holgate Station, S.E. 27th and Holgate Boulevard, with the conversation open to any business discussion – but with a particular opportunity to learn techniques to be a more effective presenter in groups, while lowering your stress about doing it. Open to anyone; but limited seating. No door fee or dues, but buy your own (delicious) breakfast. For more on these breakfasts, go online to – https://www.ahboregon.org