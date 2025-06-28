Police search for the ‘Sellwood tire slasher’ caught on video Published 3:37 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

A Sellwood family is still puzzling over why a man, unseen at the time but caught on video surveillance, seemed to target them specifically – by damaging the tires on both of their cars parked on S.E. Linn Street, at about 9 p.m. on Sunday evening, May 25th.

At first, in the light of the following day, the family thought that they’d just run over a nail – but when they found flat tires on both of their vehicles, they realized this wasn’t a coincidence. Resident Renee Hayes said that she felt “really violated” when they reviewed surveillance video from the night before – and beheld the tire-slasher himself, caught in the act. Unfortunately the video was of insufficient resolution to reveal any of the man’s features.

The family watched as a vehicle – with doors that didn’t match the rest of the car – drove down the street, backed up, did a three-point turn, and slowly drove up to Hayes’ car.

A Caucasian pot-bellied man wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and jeans got out, bent down, and stabbed the driver-side tire. The man waddled back to his car, got in, drove a few feet forward – and then stopped and got out again, and repeated the vandalism on Hayes’ husband’s car.

The family filed a report with the Portland Police Bureau. But, they’re left with a feeling of unease, Hayes said.

If you have information about this case, or if the description of the vandal or the details of his vehicle ring a bell, please e-mail your information to – crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov