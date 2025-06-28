Police search for the ‘Sellwood tire slasher’ caught on video

Published 3:37 pm Saturday, June 28, 2025

By By DAVID F. ASHTON

This still frame from recorded surveillance video shows the “Sellwood slasher” waddle up to the family’s first car to slash its tires. Note that the doors on his vehicle have a different color than the car itself. (Surveillance video)

A Sellwood family is still puzzling over why a man, unseen at the time but caught on video surveillance, seemed to target them specifically – by damaging the tires on both of their cars parked on S.E. Linn Street, at about 9 p.m. on Sunday evening, May 25th.

At first, in the light of the following day, the family thought that they’d just run over a nail – but when they found flat tires on both of their vehicles, they realized this wasn’t a coincidence. Resident Renee Hayes said that she felt “really violated” when they reviewed surveillance video from the night before – and beheld the tire-slasher himself, caught in the act. Unfortunately the video was of insufficient resolution to reveal any of the man’s features.

The family watched as a vehicle – with doors that didn’t match the rest of the car – drove down the street, backed up, did a three-point turn, and slowly drove up to Hayes’ car.

A Caucasian pot-bellied man wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and jeans got out, bent down, and stabbed the driver-side tire. The man waddled back to his car, got in, drove a few feet forward – and then stopped and got out again, and repeated the vandalism on Hayes’ husband’s car.

The family filed a report with the Portland Police Bureau. But, they’re left with a feeling of unease, Hayes said.

If you have information about this case, or if the description of the vandal or the details of his vehicle ring a bell, please e-mail your information to – crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov

