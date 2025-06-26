Southeast’s ‘Portland Pickles’ in 10th summer of baseball Published 11:02 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

As a monthly newspaper, THE BEE’s coverage of sports is necessarily minor. But what sports features we do present include, from time to time, the celebrated Southeast Portland short-season summer baseball team that is now a decade old, and has drawn wide attention at times – and certainly from the Portland Rose Festival – because its mascot, Dillon, the 7-foot tall “pickle with a big personality”, was this year’s “Grand Floral Parade” Grand Marshal.

So it’s no surprise that THE BEE was there on June 3, as Walker Stadium was filling quickly for the 2025 home opener of the West Coast League Portland Pickles, against the visiting Corvallis Knights.

“This is a special ‘season opener’ because it’s the 10th anniversary of the Portland Pickles – that’s pretty special in its own right,” Public Address Announcer Joe Simons told THE BEE. “But also, tonight’s also the unveiling of the 2024 championship banner. And, as we did this last year, we’re playing against the team that won seven consecutive titles before the Pickles unseated them last year – which gives this victory some ‘extra juice’, you might say!

“Also tonight, we’re having our ‘ring ceremony’ – presenting a trophy ring to our champs – as well as unveiling the banner.”

As we entered, many fans were lining up for beverages, burgers and brats; others were finding their reserved seats – or were securing their place on the berms and at the picnic tables.

“We’ve got a lot of ‘big kids’ [on the team] that can hit the ball for a long way; as well as guys on the mound that can pitch the ball hard and fast,” Simons observed.

That evening, the Portland Pickles won their game by a score of 4 to 3 over the Corvallis Knights. The following evening they shut out the Knights, 5-0; and then, on June 5 they trounced the Corvallis team with a staggering shutout of 14-0.

It wasn’t as easy when the Pickles took on the Marion Berries on June 6, but Portland’s “Briney Bunch” managed a 2-1 win over the Berries.

Their winning season continues with the Pickles winning 18 of their first 20 games played so far.

‘Entertainment, plus a baseball game’

Each of their home games has a different entertainment theme. It’s been said when you go see the Portland Pickles, it’s a party at which a baseball game takes place.

For example, on July 2nd you’ll enjoy “Pickles Magic Night”, presenting mind-blowing illusions by Mark Benthimer of “All American Magic Theater”. On July 16, it’s “Weiner Night Celebrating National Hot Dog Day”. And, on August 1st, it’s “‘Bigfoot is Real and We Can Prove It’ Night”.

Additionally, at each game, there’s the “Hop-Scotch Pickle Juice Drinking Contest”, and other fun between innings.

Walker Stadium is in Lents Park, on S.E. Holgate Boulevard, just west of 92nd Avenue. The Pickles’ short regular season ends soon, on August 7! So, don’t put off being part of what they call the “biggest party in town, where everyone’s invited”. For more information, or to get tickets online at the official website – https://www.portlandpicklesbaseball.com