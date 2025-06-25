Knife-wielding shoplifter threatens employees at Southeast grocery store Published 8:37 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

After a scuffle in the Grocery Outlet Bargain Market at S.E. 72nd and Flavel Street occurred on Thursday afternoon, April 24, a shoplifter waving a knife burst running from the store.

The first of the East Precinct officers dispatched to this armed robbery report arrived at 5:33 p.m. After the officer learned from employees what had transpired, 23 additional PPB officers, including two police dog teams, were sent to the scene.

“Officers who responded to this call determined that a suspect stole a couple of items from the store and then, after being confronted, threatened employees with a knife,” PPB Public Information Manager Mike Benner later told THE BEE.

“The first arriving officers located the suspect, and followed him, eventually setting up a perimeter,” Benner added. “Unfortunately, the suspect managed to slip out of the perimeter and has not yet been located.”

However, the suspect was apparently identified as a result of that confrontation, and officers are keeping an eye out for him, and he will face charges – the shoplift turned into an armed robbery when the suspect pulled a knife and menaced store personnel.

If you have information that would assist in the search, contact East Precinct at 503/823-4800 – and make reference to Case No. 25-106119.