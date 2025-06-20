St. Agatha School presents stage musical ‘Frozen Jr.’ Published 7:23 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Students in Sellwood’s St. Agatha Catholic School were busy this spring, preparing for their May 16th and 17th presentations of “Frozen Jr.” – a stage musical adaptation of the hugely successful Walt Disney motion picture “Frozen”.

“‘Frozen Jr.’ features tunes from the original animated movie, but also includes three additional songs written for the stage production,” explained St. Agatha’s Drama and Art Department teacher Molly Stuckey, at a dress rehearsal.

“This show features a large cast of 42 members from 3rd through 8th grade – which is double the size of our previous show’s cast – because, at this age, we let everyone who auditions participate in the show in one way or another,” Stuckey told THE BEE.

They’re presenting “Frozen Jr.”, Stuckey commented, because they’ve long partnered with the Young People’s Theater Project, and this was the show that the Project produced last summer.

“And, as well, it’s an enjoyable show with big dance numbers, and lots of really fun songs, like ‘Let It Go’,” Stuckey said.