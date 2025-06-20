Holy Family Pastor & Woodstock businessman in Philippines ‘humanitarian outreach’ Published 7:20 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Earlier this year, Father Rodel de Mesa and Gene Dieringer together boarded an EVA Airlines International Flight to Manila, the Capital of the Philippines. Father Rodel, Pastor of Holy Family Church on Chavez Blvd. (the former 39th) and S.E. Knapp Street, and Dieringer – head of Dieringer Properties, and owner of the Woodstock Safeway and BiMart super blocks – were headed out on a goodwill mission, and a pilgrimage.

Dieringer says that, for him, the visit was also “to meet Father Rodel’s parents, and experience the culture, and Filipino hospitality.”

While there, the two engaged in an outreach at two different locations on the island of Catanduantes, which is where Fr. Rodel grew up.

At the first location they met children from five schools in an impoverished area. For those three hundred school children, they donated 300 pairs of Croc shoes and 150 backpacks. And for the adult community members there, they gave away ten 40-pound bags of rice and five piglets. They also gave to the local church some funds to assist with needed repairs.

At the second location, for a much smaller church – in a poorer area that was severely damaged by a recent typhoon that blew the building’s roof off – they met with the community in the church.

“It had recently rained, and the roof merely consisted of temporary bamboo rafters with tarps over them, so it continually dripped on us and the gathered community the whole time we were in the church,” reports Dieringer. The two visitors provided funds to assist with getting the church roof replaced. They also gave away 100 bags of mixed food items to families, and then through a drawing gave away cash to about 52 individuals.

Dieringer told THE BEE, “The money given to the communities came from Holy Family members, and from fundraising. Fr. Rodel also reached out to the local Filipino community, who also gave money and did some fundraising.”

While on the Island of Catanduanes, which is also known as “Happy Island”, Fr. Rodel’s family hosted the two pilgrims at his parents’ home, with a party filled with traditional aspects of Filipino culture – community, food, music, karaoke, and dancing. Dieringer says that Fr. Rodel maintains his close family bonds by returning home regularly to visit his parents and family.

Dieringer, who had never before been to the Philippines, said he was struck by how “hospitable, friendly, happy, and resilient the Filipinos are.” He remarked that he was impressed by their strong religious faith and their pride in showing it in many ways – including having Christian or Blessed Mother symbols on their cars, motorcycles, mopeds, buses, and bikes.

Dieringer said he had experienced a bit of culture shock when returning back home: “The Filipinos live day-to-day, often living on the margins, but … they are grateful; and they blessed us with a wonderful experience of hospitality.”