Record crowds enjoy 119th Multnomah County Fair, at The Oaks Published 7:58 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

1/6 Swipe or click to see more Minutes after the 119th Multnomah County Fair opened at Oaks Amusement Park – on Saturday, May 24th – “Merchant’s Row” was already teeming with visitors. 2/6 Swipe or click to see more Here’s the Creative Living Exhibition “Best of Show” winner, Cleveland High School senior (and Valedictorian) Andrew Kobus, showing off his Blue Ribbon entry – a curry plant. 3/6 Swipe or click to see more During this Lucha Libre wrestling match at the Fair, one of the competitors decided to take a quick “water break” – while he mocked his opponent. That’s just one of the gags that made these sports entertainers so fun to watch. 4/6 Swipe or click to see more Members of the White Lotus Foundation Lion Dance Troupe brought lively energy to the opening day of the Multnomah County Fair. 5/6 Swipe or click to see more Twirling up excitement as the Fair opened was “Color Bug”, a/k/a Hannah King from Red Shoe Productions. 6/6 Swipe or click to see more Hungry fair-goers lined up for fresh-grilled delicacies at Juicy JV’s Wings’ booth, one of many food vendors at this year’s Fair.

The volunteers of the Friends of the Multnomah County Fair – the nonprofit that has kept the tradition going of having an annual County Fair in Multnomah County, with no help from the county itself, every year – were a little concerned about how the 2025 Fair might be received at nonprofit Oaks Amusement Park, on Memorial Day weekend – May 24th through 26th.

But they needn’t have worried! The combination of beautiful 80-degree weather, and its being held on a holiday weekend, drew an estimated 15,000 visitors per day.

“One of the main attractions is always the Creative Living Exhibition – but, because of the historic Oaks Park Dance Pavilion currently being closed for extensive renovation, we had to make changes this year,” FMCF Board President Larry Smith conceded on opening day.

“However, thanks to the Oaks Park Association, the operators of The Oaks, we were able to host a ‘youth only’ Creative Living Exhibition in their Gift Shop space that they vacated for our exhibits,” Smith told THE BEE.

Perhaps because word got out in THE BEE well in advance of the Fair that this particular exhibition would only be for young people, there were a large number of entries. “In fact, this year, we’ve had more youth exhibitors than at any time in the last 20 years – I’d say we received 400 individual entries!” Smith exclaimed. “And of course, we’re grateful for our Exhibition sponsors, the Portland Nursery and the Territorial Seed Company.”

After hundreds of visitors enjoyed the wrestling athletics – and in-ring antics – of the Portland Lucha Libre performers last year, the Fair brought back pro wrestling – this time, with two shows on opening day! And, it seemed that everyone who came enjoyed the entire “La Familia Day” on Sunday.

“As they stroll down ‘Merchant Row’, guests are visiting about 30 vendors this year,” remarked Smith.

At The Oaks’ Outdoor Pavilion, Fair visitors found a great lineup of popular entertainment, kids’ participation activities, and a wide variety of entertainment and presentations, all showcasing the cultural diversity of the greater Portland area.

There were plenty of snack and dining options, too, among the many food trucks – and Midway treats were to be found at The Oaks’ “George’s Grill”.

“I love seeing the joy on families’ faces as they enjoy a ‘first taste’ of summer fun,” observed Smith. “It makes the work of all of our volunteers well worth the effort.”

This year, it was an action-packed three days of fun at Oaks Park. So be looking for more of that at the 120th edition of the Multnomah County Fair – returning on Memorial Day weekend, 2026!