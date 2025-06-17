Closed two years, a new ‘food cart pod’ appears on Foster Road Published 10:20 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

When it opened at the corner of S.E. 52nd Avenue at Foster Road back in 2010, in the Foster-Powell neighborhood, “Carts on Foster” – Inner Southeast Portland’s very first “food cart pod” – was an immediate hit. When it became the first cart pod licensed to serve beer, it became even more successful.

After it was sold, the new owner focused efforts on creating another food cart pod elsewhere, and about two years ago, Carts on Foster was abandoned and emptied, and became the scene of shady activity, according to the neighbors.

But, in the last few months, the fenced-off property has been cleaned up, new utilities have been installed, and soon food carts again were moving into the dining corral area, which has now been rechristened “Foster Food Carts”.

On May 17, Foster Food Carts celebrated its grand opening, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I decided to reopen this because the neighborhood wanted carts here,” owner Nik Badwaik told THE BEE at the Saturday afternoon event. “This is the space where, over the years, people have created memories for themselves and their families – which is the reason we decided to bring back a food cart center here!”

In addition to a beer garden under a large tent, there is also a capacious “dining hall” tent that serves the customers of the twenty food carts on-site. Even more, guests will find a new large restroom facility on the property now, too.

Also new is a covered stage area with a sound system. “We plan to have two events here every week – DJ music, comedy shows, live bands – or it could just be an ‘open mic’ session,” announced Badwaik.

By the way, “well behaved” dogs are allowed in this pod, Badwaik said. “This is a place where you can comfortably bring the entire family!”