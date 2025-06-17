Business BRIEFS Published 10:23 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Brooklyn distillery releases a limited-edition bourbon: “503 Distilling”, in the Iron Fireman complex on S.E. 17th Avenue in the Brooklyn neighborhood, announced at the end of April that it was releasing its first bourbon whiskey on May 3 (“Derby Day”), describing its five-year creation as “a bourbon with notes of honey, oats, graham cracker, and a beautiful vanilla finish that’s surprisingly smooth for its proof.” They attributed the smoothness not only to the use of Walla Walla winter wheat, but also to a higher wheat percentage than is commonly used in bourbons. The following Monday they released “our first-ever allocated canned cocktail: the Grapefruit Paloma” for Cinco de Mayo. Those wishing to try either one are invited to their lounge at 4784 S.E. 17th Avenue, north of Schiller Street – at which their open hours are 4-10 Thursday through Saturday, and 1-7 Sundays. Their website is – http://www.503distilling.com

OnPoint Credit Union honors teacher: On May 23rd, OnPoint Community Credit Union announced winners of the 2025 OnPoint Prize for Excellence in Education “Educator of the Year award” – winners who will have their mortgage or rent paid for an entire year, and receive $2,500 for their school – and Ms. Hang Jones, social worker at Marysville Elementary School in Inner Southeast Portland, was selected as the Gold Star Winner. The credit union, which was originally named the Portland Teachers Credit Union, said in announcing the honor: “At Marysville, Hang leads with heart and cultural pride. A bilingual Vietnamese school social worker, and an immigrant who once dropped out of high school, she’s improved student attendance more than any other school in the district, and ensured that students feel seen – organizing Lunar New Year celebrations, Vietnamese affinity groups, and removing barriers like transportation and healthcare access for families.”