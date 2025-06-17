A new gift shop opens in Woodstock Published 10:18 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

A gift store with unique greeting cards, jewelry from local and national artists, gloves, scarves, hats, cozy socks, sunglasses, coffee mugs, journals, note pads, puzzles, and more has just opened at 4309 S.E. Woodstock Boulevard, next to the Tom Yum Thai Restaurant.

The new shop is called “MomentsHaveYou”, and it is situated on the west side of the BiMart block, only a block west of where there was once a Hallmark Store. Its grand opening there was on Saturday, April 19th.

The shop itself is not new. For seven years, “MomentsHaveYou” was in the Hollywood neighborhood on N.E. 40th Avenue. Shop owner Nina Varanun Hand explained to THE BEE, “I had to relocate, when the building I was leasing sold to a new owner who plans to transform the space into a food hall and brewery. While it was bittersweet to leave a place I had grown attached to, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise – it gave me the opportunity to explore new possibilities and re-imagine my business in a fresh space.”

Hand was very happy with the turnout for her grand opening in Woodstock, and invites others in Inner Southeast to explore her thoughtfully curated selection of gifts. “From fun and unusual gifts to meaningful keepsakes, there is something special for everyone — whether you are shopping for a loved one or treating yourself!” she remarks.

Hand is a friendly and talented self-taught artist whose original paintings, art prints, and handmade greeting cards are a part of the gifts in the story that can be for birthdays, graduations, holidays or “just because” moments. Her shop slogan is “Gifts Make Happy Moments”.

Asked how she came up with the shop name, she responded: “MomentsHaveYou” was inspired by one of my husband’s favorite musicians, John Frusciante, and his lyrics: ‘Moments have you to play around with, ’cause inside actions, there’s no time.’ This lyric really spoke to me. I hope that when you walk into the store, you get lost in the moment – enjoying the atmosphere, the details, and the experience so much, that time slips by unnoticed! Come in, slow down, and let the moments have you.”

As for the deeper question of what made her want to open a shop like this, Nina reflected: “About eight years ago, I discovered a deep love for making art, and with that came a desire to share my work with others in a meaningful way.

“Opening my own shop gave me the opportunity to create a welcoming space where I could not only showcase my own art but also support other Makers and offer a curated selection of thoughtful, beautiful items that bring joy to everyday life.”

For a great deal more on the store, and perhaps to do a little online shopping, visit her website – https://www.MomentsHaveYou.com