CHS students complete a block-long mural on SE 25th Avenue Published 8:25 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Murielle Adair, the parent of a Cleveland High School student, this spring guided student artists in completing a school mural along the concrete wall at S.E. 25th Avenue, the western side of the staff parking lot.

“I’m aware that murals can help eliminate graffiti, and I’ve helped with murals at other area schools that my daughter has attended,” she told THE BEE. “I checked with the CHS Art Staff for recommendations of student painters, and the project took a year and a half to design and complete – mostly by sophomores and juniors.”

At the ceremony of completion on Saturday, May 10th, Cleveland High Principal Jo Ann Wadkins remarked, “We’ve gathered here at 10 a.m. to ‘meet the artists’ and to celebrate completion of their mural. Neighbors say the project has already cut down on illegal camping and litter in the area, and it’s pleasing to look at. The artists will now sign the work with a celebration, ribbon-cutting, and chocolate cake and cookies.”

As for the mural itself, a painted banner across the top reads, “Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom.” And, at the south end of the mural closer to S.E. Powell Boulevard, there are painted images of local visual high spots – such as Mt. Hood and Multnomah Falls.

The community is now invited to make a point of driving by the mural to see and enjoy it for themselves.