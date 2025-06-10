LETTERS to the Editor Published 5:46 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The man behind the 4-wheeler

Editor,

I wanted to share a cool story developing here in Southeast. One of the Cleveland Farm Ball dads Ben Nelson (a/k/a Benny) has been going around ALL the neighborhood, and sprucing up all the baseball fields on his own time and dime. He has crafted his own metal tiller to trail behind his 4-wheeler to prep the dirt after a long winter.

Cleveland Youth Baseball recently tracked down the man behind the myth, and asked him to surprise the kids for Opening Day by bringing in “Dillon”, the Portland Pickles mascot into the event – riding in on his now-famous 4-wheeler [see photo].

His energy has been very impactful and has inspired many in the neighborhood to help improve our parks and fields in need. It’s a fun local story putting a smile on a lot of faces.

Mac Barger

via email

Woodstock & Sellwood Libraries closed at same time

Editor,

I don’t know why the Multnomah County Library decided to close both the Woodstock and Sellwood-Moreland Branch Libraries at the same time. Belmont is also closed for a major rebuild. It is unfortunate that the “refresh” in Sellwood will come just as school is letting out for the summer, limiting access to summer reading for our students. The only remaining library in Southeast Portland is the [recently completely rebuilt] Holgate Library, at 7905 S.E. Holgate Blvd.

When our libraries have been “refreshed” or “remodeled”, each time the stacks have been lowered, meaning that each library also holds fewer books on the shelves when it reopens.

Since COVID, the library has also ratcheted back access to Interlibrary Loan (ILL) orders to two active orders at a time, instead of five – not helpful either.

Margaret DeLacy

S.E. 30th Avenue

Still time to float your boat in the Milk Carton Boat Races

Editor,

Thanks to all the boat builders who have been picking up the free milk cartons at the Sellwood Community House, and the Les Schwab dealerships, for The Royal Rosarian Milk Carton Boat Races on Sunday, June 22nd, at Westmoreland Park Casting Pond. We are looking forward to seeing your entry in the races. There are still some empty sealed milk cartons available for boat builders to use at the Sellwood Community House, but the quantity is diminishing. Now is the time to commit, register and start building your boat!!

This year we are letting the racers get onto the water after they have passed inspection until 11:30 a.m. when registration ends. This will give the teams more time on the water to strategize how to paddle to get their best time.

In addition to awards in all the races, this year there will also be 1st, 2nd and 3rd Place awards for the “People’s Choice Award”, in which the spectators vote for their favorite boat team. So encourage your family and friends to come cheer you on and vote for your boat! There will be two new awards this year, provided by our sister organizations, and they will bring prizes to give the winners. The Rose Festival Foundation will pick the team that best represents this year’s Rose Festival theme: “All Together Now” – and the Rose Society will pick the boats that best represent “The Rose”, in two Divisions: Jr. Division, with crew of kids between 7-8; and Sr. Division, from all adult racers. There are other surprises in the works too.

The Opening Ceremony begins at 11:45 a.m., on June 22nd, with races starting at noon. Each boat may be entered in up to three race categories. And everyone in Southeast Portland is encouraged to attend and cheer the racers on. There will also be Youth Activity Center there, supported by the Sellwood Community House.

Visit the website for details, rules, and registration – https://royalrosarians.com/page/2025-milk-carton-boat-race

Come race your milk carton boat – or bring the whole family to watch the fun – and celebrate Inner Southeast’s only official Rose Festival event since 1973!

Connie Shipley

2025 Royal Rosarian Milk Carton Boat Race Chair

Cleveland High students make mural

Editor,

Hello. I have completed a huge mural with 7 Cleveland High artists. It’s on S.E. 25th between Franklin and Powell. It took over a year to complete. It’s over 20 feet long, too big to fit into a photo to send you. We had a celebration on May 10th at 10 a.m. in which the involved students invited their friends and families, and the CHS Principal was there, and all the artists signed it. We hope members of the community will make it a point to come by sometime and enjoy our work.

Murielle Adair

Southeast Portland

“Celebrating Giving”

Editor,

Moreland Presbyterian Church is celebrating 50 years of providing meals at least monthly at Transition Projects homeless shelters, and is looking forward to 50 more. On April 24, Transition Projects held a dinner honoring organizations and individuals who have provided meals at their shelters for 25 or more years. Mayor Keith Wilson, a longtime volunteer for Transition Projects, was the keynote speaker.

Although the congregation at Moreland is proud of its past service, we believe that now, perhaps more than ever, it is important for people of good will to step up to help those in need. You do not have to be a church to provide meals; all you need is a half dozen people who can devote time and food to nourish the hungry. For more information contact Transitions Projects’ volunteer coordinator, Kelsey Stark at – kelsey.stark@tprojects.org

Moreland participates in and contributes financially to a variety of charitable activities, in addition to providing meals. These include a September food drive, a fall/winter warm clothing drive, Christmas gifts for children without permanent housing – and for residents at the Willamette Center shelter, and support for two refugee families from Afghanistan. For many years Moreland has also contributed to Operation Nightwatch, which provides weekend evening hospitality to the homeless, and is now starting a capital campaign to build a shelter in a newly acquired building downtown. There are many ways to give, and we celebrate everyone with a heart for giving and service to our sisters and brothers in need.

Ellen Ullrick

Elder for Mission & Peacemaking

Moreland Presbyterian Church

