EDITOR: Local TV continues to expand offerings & technology Published 5:53 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

It appears that the former daily newspaper in Portland no longer prints the broadcast TV listings, although it does from time to time devote space to new programs – which are usually limited to those streaming on the Internet – the free broadcast TV channels you can receive are not included.

We have mentioned, before, that the big disadvantage of streaming is that it is the furthest thing from being “sustainable” or “green”, since trying to watch high definition TV on the Internet requires constant beefing up of Internet infrastructure, increases electricity use greatly in the process, and increases the difficulties of getting reliable and unbuffered TV no matter what your official Internet speed may be.

On the other hand, getting broadcast TV does not strain infrastructure or drain resources at all, as viewers are added. It is sustainable and green, and it is also free. At present, THE BEE is receiving 85 Portland TV channels at our location with only a modest antenna. Many are in high definition (1080P in some cases, and the technology will allow 4K), and none have any glitches or buffering! Be sure to “rescan for channels” on your TV from time to time to make sure you have the latest channel lineup.

So, from time to time we tell you what’s going on in this panorama of local TV – what’s available to you now, free, involves more channels than ever before in Portland TV history.

One notable development you may be aware of is that the Portland Trailblazers, after years of struggling to find a way to distribute its broadcast games, has gone back to broadcast TV in partnership with KATU-2. Part of the deal is that KATU’s low-power TV station KUNP-47 no longer carries Univision Hispanic programming, and now is basically the Trailblazers station – and, since KUNP is not easily received in some areas west and south of Portland, it is also carried in high definition on KATU’s second high-power channel, Channel 2.2.

Other local sports are finding their way to TV on Channels 32.1 and 32.2, and it seems likely there will be more local and regional sports coverage coming soon on other Portland TV stations. And if you are into nostalgic TV of the past, there are a wide variety of channels now that bring you those – plus at least two Western channels, one fulltime cartoon channel, two game show channels, and much more.

KOPB carries PBS and their own programs on two different high definition channels – 10.1 and 10.2 (and repeats them on a local low-power signal on channels 28.1 and 28.2 that is directly beamed into Southeast Portland, so some TV’s will give you two of each of these). KOPB also has a third channel of standard-definition children’s programming – and there is some other children’s programming on other available local channels.

Although Univision has departed KUNP, there are still several Hispanic channels available, including a high-definition broadcast of the national Telemundo channel on 29.1.

In technology developments, the primary channels of KATU-2, KOIN-6, KGW-8, KOPB-10, KPTV-12, KRCW-32, and KPDX-49 are also available locally on the growing new higher-definition format ATSC-3, which will eventually become the television standard – but which only some of the latest TV sets currently can receive without a converter box. If you’re buying a new TV, best make sure it will tune the ATSC-3 channels (“Next Gen TV”). (KGW and KPTV are transmitting in HDR-10 color.)

In the meantime if you want to watch Next Gen TV now – and that includes a couple of channels on KATU that are not available on regular local TV (“Pickleball TV”, anyone?) – we recommend what seems the best converter box for this format, the Zapperbox – it’s what we have been using. (http://www.Zapperbox.com). Have fun with free TV!

Not too late to sign up for THE BEE, mailed free!

A reminder that starting with the March BEE we scrapped our old bulk-mailing list, which sent too many papers to people who didn’t want it, and left out too many who really did want it – and we are still building our new free mailing list of only of people who request being on it!

A lot of people have been happy with their new free by-mail delivery of each monthly BEE – but a few have told us that they signed up on our special webpage, but still have not received it. It does appear that at times the heavy demand for free BEE subscriptions has overloaded this webpage, and not all requests may have been recorded.

First, I have to explain that before the middle of each month we have to finalize the list for that month’s BEE mailing – so the majority of those signing up each month will not start receiving THE BEE monthly until the issue after the next one.

But if it doesn’t, call our circulation office during weekday business hours at 503/620-9797 and report it, and they will check, and if your request was lost, they’ll fix it for you.

The only requirement for this free offer is that you must live inside the 97202 and 97206 ZIP Codes. Anyone anywhere else can certainly subscribe to THE BEE by mail each month, but the subscription for them will cost $45 a year. (And is worth every penny.)

But if you live in one of those two ZIP Codes, how do you sign up? It’s easiest on that special webpage, 24 hours a day, right here – https://bit.ly/get_the_bee_delivered. It has worked well for most.

But if you prefer to sign up over the phone, you can reach our circulation team at 503/620-9797. Our circulation department is staffed Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If the line is busy, call back; if you get voice mail, leave a message.

Or you can drop us a postcard asking for the free BEE by mail, with your name and complete address. Send it to “BEE Circulation” at the company’s new mailing address – P.O. Box 310, Gresham, OR 97030.

Thank you for reading THE BEE. Your support is the one and only reason this 119-year-old newspaper is able to continue to be here for you! Also, please do thank and patronize our advertisers, whose advertising in the paper pays the costs of mailing it to you each and every month.