Sellwood Library closed June 6 for ‘refresh’; reopens in fall Published 12:55 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

The Sellwood-Moreland Library closed June 6 for a makeover – a project that will extend into this fall. During a visit to the library before it closed, we spoke with Multnomah County Library Regional Manager, West/South region, Martha Flotten.

“When we first started using this library, it wasn’t equipped to the standards that people need nowadays,” Flotten explained. “Over time, we’ve made some small adjustments trying to keep pace with what’s needed; but, this ‘refresh’ is an opportunity to really make this a much more usable space for our patrons.”

To that end, they’ve brought in designers who will reimagine their current space to make it more functional. “As librarians, we are really great at finding information,” stated Flotten. “We can find you a book, or online information about interior design; but, being interior designers isn’t our strength!”

Their Public Communications Manager, Shawn Cunningham, who also stopped by the library that day, told THE BEE, “There is a lot of data about decisions understanding what resources are popular in different communities – one could say it’s the ‘science part’ of Library Science.”

Flotten pointed out that in making use of the Multnomah County Library’s new Operations Center, a large portion of their collection [books and media] that is not being used regularly is stored off-site. “We’re keeping the items here that the Sellwood community regularly looks for. If something they want is at our off-site storage, it’s super easy to get it in here.”

Cunningham chimed in, “This means that instead of having shelves of unused books, the

library is able to utilize more space for people, instead.”

New features when the library reopens will include:

Improved shelf height and layout, to create more space for people and better sight lines

New reading room chairs, both with and without arms

Added “bar seating”, with more places for electric power and charging devices

A small teen/tween area, with study table and bean bag chairs

New meeting room tables and chairs that are easily movable for flexibility

Automated checking-in and sorting systems to free up staff time

Updated, easy-to-use self-checkout stations

New LED lighting throughout the building

Again, project teams expect the work to last until fall 2025. The Sellwood-Moreland Library is at the corner of S.E. 13th and Bidwell Street. Although the Woodstock Library is also currently closed for refreshing, the Holgate Library – rebuilt from the ground up, and now two stories high – is open and ready for visitors at 79th and S.E. Holgate Boulevard, with parking on the north side of the building.

To find other Multnomah County Library Branch locations, including their addresses and hours, go online – http://www.multcolib.org