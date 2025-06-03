Woodstock ‘Hope in Despair’ book reading by local author Published 6:57 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Those present for a book reading by Brentwood-Darlington author Kristen Magis, this spring at the recently-opened “Shop Halo Halo” on S.E. Woodstock Boulevard, found the reading “moving and inspiring”.

At the reading, Magis and three neighbors and friends read passages from her third book, “One Moment, One Chance, Always – Finding Hope in Despair.” It reflected a quote from Howard Thurman, renowned African American theologian and mentor to civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “In the stillness of the quiet, if we listen, we can hear the whisper in the heart giving strength to weakness, courage to fear, [and] hope to despair.”

Published late last year, the book invites people to envision “the possibility that the human spirit is an unparalleled treasure, empowering us to step into our potential in spite of hardships in the world or in our lives.”

“Spirit”, a character in the book, “gifts compassion and grace to people who are experiencing trauma, and holds them in profound love.”

Magis’ son, Casey Magis-Agosta, sang a few phrases from Leonard Cohen’s song, “Hallelujah”, which explores the complexities of love, faith, and the human experience.

Kristen Magis has played many roles in her life after earning a Masters degree in Management of Human Services, and a Ph.D in Public Policy. During the 1990s she founded the Leadership Institute, through which she consulted nationally and internationally on leadership, organizational development, and sustainability – with the United Nations, International NGOs, universities, the public sector and communities.

Magis used her organizational skills in 2022 and 2023, as manager of the recently-created Woodstock Food Pantry behind All Saints Episcopal Church on Woodstock Boulevard. Now living near her sons and grandchildren in the Brentwood Darlington neighborhood, Magis has returned to writing, and finding positive ways to connect with community.

Her first book, “Spirit Walk: Journey of a Soul Embodied”, contained, as she puts it, “Stories of people searching, faltering, crashing into life, seeking refuge – and finding love, acceptance and encouragement.”

Her second book, “Abundance Born of Poverty”, explored the impact of “poverty of deprivation, hate, weakness, and carelessness about the earth,” and examined how to overcome and find acceptance and reconciliation in adverse situations.

Before and after that reading, those attending enjoyed coffee and the Filipino pastries at “Shop Halo Halo”, and browsed the books, art, and crafts, that shop owner Geleen Abenoja has collected from indigenous women and women in the area.

Copies of “One Moment, One Chance, Always – Finding Hope in Despair” can be purchased at Shop Halo Halo, at 4981 S.E. Woodstock Boulevard. If sold out there, email Kristen for copies – kmmagis@gmail.com

To learn more about “Shop Halo Halo” itself, go online – http://www.shophalohalo.com