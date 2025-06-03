‘Earth Day’ celebrated at Reed College Published 7:02 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

On the campus of Reed College, the “Quad” was teeming with activity as an “Earth Celebration” was underway – on the warm, sunny Friday afternoon of April 18th.

“Actually, this is our third annual event, which is really a celebration of the collective impacts that students can have on campus – and, at the same time, lets them know about the amazing work that is happening in the greater Portland community,” explained Reed College Sustainability Coordinator Rachel Willis.

Some 30 people were at tables representing various organizations, conversing with students, as well as residents from the Reed neighborhood, who were also invited to attend.

“We have nonprofits here today, ranging from those demonstrating creative re-use projects, to those that teach about indigenous peoples’ practices and survival skills, stretching all the way to ‘climate justice movements’ and activism-based organizations,” Willis told THE BEE.

“The best thing that can come out of this is that the reality of climate change is really overwhelming,” Willis pointed out. “I think a lot of students struggle with the ‘climate anxiety’ – and really worry about what their future can look like.

“So what I hope for, is that today’s observance can bring moments of joy and realization leading to collective action,” continued Willis. “This could be on their own, or by connecting with one of the nonprofit organizations here today.”

Creative expressions in art

A major feature of this Earth Celebration at Reed College that day was held indoors – the “Environmental Art Exhibition”.

“Over the last five months we’ve been soliciting art for this – including a digital exhibition, photography, painting, ceramics, fabrics – and writing by current students as well as alums and faculty and staff,” explained the art exhibition’s organizer, Esme Kaplan-Kinsey.

Throughout the afternoon, all who attended appeared to enjoy the creative expressions they encountered on the Reed campus during this year’s Earth Celebration.