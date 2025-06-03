Driver smashes car in front of Woodstock’s Subway restaurant Published 7:05 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

A single car accident that left a Toyota “Echo” high-sided in front of the Woodstock Subway restaurant puzzled witnesses, and those arriving at the nearby Safeway parking lot.

On private property on S.E. Woodstock Boulevard, this narrow parking lot runs along the south side of the Woodstock Safeway store where small shops are located.

Although the lot is marked as “one way, eastbound”, the Toyota’s driver was said to be westbound, and traveling with enough velocity, to bounce over a parking curb stop, and up into the elevated sidewalk.

“The officer’s report does not describe the crash, but his interview with the 83-year-old driver suggests that she may have had some cognitive issues [confusion],” Portland Police spokesperson Sergeant Kevin Allen later told THE BEE.

“It appeared that she put the car into the wrong gear,” Sergeant Allen continued, although that does not seem to fully explain where the car wound up.

“The driver refused to be taken to a hospital; but, by radio, the responding paramedics briefed the hospital’s medical director, and a ‘director’s hold’ was placed on her – and she was transported to the hospital by ambulance. But no physical injuries were reported to us.”

There was no citation issued. But, “the officer submitted a driver evaluation request to DMV,” Sergeant Allen added.