Warner Pacific University on SE Division reopens renovated library Published 11:57 am Friday, May 30, 2025

In what was called a “celebration of community collaboration and educational enhancement”, by Warner Pacific University’s officials on April 11 – on that day, after a major renovation of the main floor of their Otto F. Linn Library, it was officially reopened.

The revitalized Library now boasts a range of new features, including:

Dynamic Learning Spaces: Modern areas designed for both individual study and group collaboration.

Modern areas designed for both individual study and group collaboration. Collaboration Rooms : Designed for group projects, these rooms provide students a space to work together seamlessly.

: Designed for group projects, these rooms provide students a space to work together seamlessly. Computer Stations : Equipped with the latest technology to ensure all students have the tools they need for research and study.

: Equipped with the latest technology to ensure all students have the tools they need for research and study. Reading Room: A tranquil space for quiet reading and reflection.

Warner Pacific University President Brian Johnson told THE BEE that the renovation was funded, “in part, by a Title V grant to support the Center for Academic Success & Achievement – the first of its kind awarded to a four-year institution in Oregon. The initiatives supported by this funding are crucial in facilitating student collaboration, skill enhancement, and overall academic success.

“This is important to WPU, because our number one objective is serving our students,” Johnson continued. “When we can have renewed facilities, study spaces, and places of support to students, it’s always good.”

In his remarks during the official ceremony Johnson pointed out that the Library will also now house the Center for Academic Success & Achievement, providing students with direct access to academic guidance and resources right within the Library.

After a benediction by Pastor Lorenzo Peterson, WPU officials gathered for the ribbon-cutting on the steps of the Library. After that, the guests at the ceremony were invited in to tour the renovated library.

Warner Pacific University is a private Christian institution, founded in 1937, and located at 2219 S.E. 68th Avenue, at Division Street. For more information, visit their website – http://www.warnerpacific.edu