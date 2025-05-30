Nineteenth ‘82nd Avenue of Roses Parade’ called best one yet Published 12:23 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Nary a raindrop fell from the overcast sky on Saturday morning, April 26th, as the 19th Annual 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade kept its two-decade “no rain” streak intact. The parade stepped out from Eastport Plaza right on time at 9:30 a.m., and headed north to the South Tabor neighborhood.

“We loved this parade, with so many bands, so many different kinds of entries – many of them very entertaining,” exclaimed Brian Ellis, who’d set up chairs with his family near the parade route’s end. “We’ve been to most of them, and this parade is the best one yet!”

Many of those walking in the parade also approved of the abbreviated route – shortened this year from about two miles to 1.1 miles. “The shorter route, especially because it includes a fairly steep uphill climb from S.E. Woodward to Clinton Street, allowed more folks to walk the route this year,” observed the parade’s chief organizer, Nancy Chapin.

As the parade began, S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses was lined with more than 2,100 spectators who cheered on the 50 entries as they passed by – plus the 525 parade participants who were walking, riding horses, in military vehicles or in cars, and on floats.

This year’s parade included four marching musical groups, two “dance drill teams”, two groups of elegant horseback riders, a cadre of “Rose Festival Clowns”, a dragon and lion dance team, and a returning favorite, the dancers of Comparsa Orgullo Morelense Cemiac group.

A parade with staying power

The historic street having been officially designated the “82nd Avenue of Roses” within the City of Portland late in 2006, some scoffed when a group of businesses, friends, and neighbors then announced that they’d be holding a parade along that thoroughfare in the following year. After 2007, though, they scoffed no more.

“Through the years, enduring threatening weather (but no rain), and rowdies who’d promised menacing behavior one year, not to mention the COVID-19 pandemic – the parade has more than ‘marched on’, it has thrived: Creating a fun, festive, and welcoming event – put on by, and for, our very diverse community,” Chapin commented. It’s also the first official parade each year of the Portland Rose Festival.

Working year ’round, a dozen devoted volunteers from the “82 Roses Community Enrichment Coalition” Parade Committee labored behind the scenes present this now- cherished East Portland highlight.

Chapin told THE BEE that on the day of the parade, a total of 55 volunteers pitched in to help staging the parade; and, along the route, some then acted as “street monitors”, keeping vehicles from entering the closed road during the parade.

“My own favorite entry was from the Ascension Catholic Church: They brought a wonderful equestrian unit, with so many horses for us all to appreciate,” commented Chapin. “And, I think we all enjoy the Portland Rose Festival Clowns, and the Clown Prince, who grace our parade every year!

“We’re so thankful for all of our volunteers and sponsors who make this community event possible,” Chapin smiled. “Deserving special thanks is Larry Smith, who brought out the TV stations at 5 a.m. the morning of the parade – and we also thank the Last Regiment of Syncopated Drummers, and the car clubs. We’re also grateful for Anna Zarrella doing social media outreach for the parade.

“Finally, we’re indebted to our twenty sponsors, who, because of their generosity, make the 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade possible,” Chapin acknowledged.

Learn more about the 82 Roses Community Enrichment Coalition by visiting their website – http://www.82rosescec.com

And, look for the parade to return for its twentieth year in 2026, on 82nd Avenue of Roses, starting at Eastport Plaza, on the last Saturday morning in April!

Now, enjoy some of the highlights of the 19th Annual 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade, in this exclusive BEE VIDEO — https://youtu.be/AbjDn47w7zk