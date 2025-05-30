EVENTS and Activities Published 12:33 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

MAY 31

“Share-It-Square” Paint Day in Sellwood: Today’s the annual repainting of Share-It-Square! All are welcome! This street mural is redesigned every year with themes that are important to the surrounding neighbors. All are welcome to come partake in the fun of painting the street! Wear clothes you don’t mind getting paint on, as well as sun protection, and bring a water bottle! It starts at 10 a.m., and is usually over by 3 or 4 p.m. The place to be is S.E. 9th Avenue at Sherrett Street in Sellwood.

JUNE 7

Reed Neighborhood Yard Sale Weekend: Today and tomorrow, visit the Reed Neighborhood just north of Reed College for their second annual “Reed Neighborhood Yard Sale”. Whether you’re hunting for vintage collectables or household essentials, there’s something in this community yard sale for everyone. Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. to noon tomorrow. For more information, go online – https://tinyurl.com/4tt6csuy

JUNE 14

“Everything Under the Sun” Parade in Sellwood: The second annual “Everything Under the Sun” parade in Sellwood takes place this afternoon, starting at 2 p.m. at the north end of Sellwood Park. The organizers bill it as a “people-powered parade”, and encourage anyone interested in participating to do so – “dress up, get creative, make your own puppets for the parade”. People interested in volunteering at the parade, registering to participate in the parade, or in attending a workshop can go to – http://www.everythingunderthesunparade.org – to sign up, or to learn more information.

JUNE 21

Summer’s starting, and it’s time clean up Woodstock: Today is another Saturday Woodstock Neighborhood Association “Walk ’n Clean”, when all ages come to the Woodstock Community Center 9:30-11:30 a.m. to get grabbers, gloves, and buckets for picking up litter and trash. Meet new people, see neighbors, enjoy refreshments and help keep the neighborhood beautiful. For WNA information, go online – http://www.woodstockpdx.org

Today in Eastmoreland – “Save the Giants Summer Jam”: This annual celebration of saving three giant sequoia trees, and the forming of a unique neighborhood park, comes on the 10th anniversary of both! Everyone welcome, 3-6 p.m. this afternoon. Cold beverages, live music (TBD), and T-shirts and gifts for sale. The location is 3656 S.E. Martins Street in Eastmoreland. June 21st from 3-6 pm. (Today is also the day of the annual Eastmoreland Garage Sale!)

JUNE 22

Starting at noon – the Milk Carton Boat Races: Inner Southeast’s only official Rose Festival event, the Royal Rosarian Milk Carton Boat Races at Westmoreland Park’s historic Casting Pond, takes place starting at noon today, with ten racing categories this year. It’s great fun for the participants – and also for the crowd of families from the community who come to watch it! The presenting sponsor is Alpenrose Dairy, which has made a large number of sealed empty cartons available at the Sellwood Community House until June 20, and the Sellwood Les Schwab Tire Store at Tacoma Street and McLoughlin Boulevard until June 17, to help build the boats. No admission charge for spectators; no registration fee for participants, but participants have had to register ahead of time, and have spent a lot of time and effort building their milk carton boats! The Casting Pond in Westmoreland Park, if you’re not familiar with it, is east of 7530 S.E. 22nd Avenue in the park. For more information, go online – https://tinyurl.com/3s74zunk

