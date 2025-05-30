Easter Eggs and trash – a winning combo for Brooklyn Published 11:52 am Friday, May 30, 2025

Saturday, April 19th, was a busy day at Brooklyn Park!

Children gathered at the top of the hill with baskets at 11:15 a.m. in preparation for the neighborhood’s annual Easter Egg Hunt. Kealin Woodson helped set up age-appropriate search areas across the playground – while under the covered area nearby, Kathy Orton managed a “Brooklyn Clean-Up” program also set for the park that day, for volunteers with buckets and “grabbers”.

Earlier in the year, Girl Scouts from local Troops had helped stuff the plastic eggs that were scattered around the grassy park, each holding treats and prizes for lucky searchers. Some of the plastic eggs contained gift certificates for stuffed toys, as well, which had been donated by Brooklynite Samantha Fisher.

After gathering in a line at the top of the hill, searchers set off on the Egg Hunt at about 11:27 a.m., and very shortly afterward the successful egg-hunters gathered gathering in groups to examine their loot.

Originally, the Brooklyn clean-up had been set for a space along S.E. Milwaukie Avenue, but logistical problems resulted in the change of the location for the neighborhood trash collection to the top of the hill, near the space set for the egg hunt. Orton said that many of the dozen or so trash-assisting volunteers actually had come from outside the neighborhood, participating as part of an ‘Earth Day’ program.

By afternoon, the Park had cleared and returned to lazy visitors enjoying the grass and sunshine. Elsewhere in the neighborhood, city crews spent the day on road work and tree trimming activities.