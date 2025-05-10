Woodstock masseuse charged with sex abuse Published 9:14 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

It took months of investigation, but on April 3rd, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) revealed that a massage therapist – with a massage studio in the Woodstock business district – is facing several sex abuse charges; and detectives fear there could be additional victims.

On January 9th, PPB officers spoke with an adult female about an incident at Flydream Massage, 5621 S.E. Woodstock Boulevard. She reported that during a massage in October of 2024, a therapist, who had introduced himself as Lucas, touched her inappropriately.

Then, on January 19th, officers spoke with a second adult female who also reported being touched in a sexual manner, also by a therapist named Lucas, during a massage at the same business, also in October of 2024.

Officers have additionally identified a third victim who was inappropriately touched by the same man, but that incident happened during a massage done miles west in Washington County.

Through the investigation, officers determined that “Lucas” was actually 59-year-old Feng Sheng Chen, of Portland.

On March 30, it was McMinnville Police officers who located and arrested Chen; and, on April 1, he was lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center (MCDC), booked on three counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree.

After his arraignment, Chen made bail and was released from custody on April 7th. PPB is releasing Chen’s booking photo, because detectives fear there could be additional victims.

Anyone who might be a victim, or may have information about this case, is asked to contact Acting Detective Michael Stevens, at this email address – Michael.Stevens@police.portlandoregon.gov – and refer to Case No. 25-7363.