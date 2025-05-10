Volvo-only car repair specialist opens beside Brooklyn Park Published 8:14 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

“TVG Motors”, which specializes in Volvo car repair and maintenance, has opened in the former Majhor Murray location in the Brooklyn neighborhood, at 3411 S.E. Milwaukie Avenue – on the south side of Brooklyn Park.

Curtiss Potter and his son, Dylan, are the owners, and they specialize in Volvo repairs –“everything except body work”. “We’re a family-owned business, established in 1985,” remarked Curtiss. You may have run across them before, in Southeast Portland.

“We started at S.E. 6th and Clay, then moved to S.E. 12th and Belmont Street, and after that to S.E. 60th and Foster Road. Finally now we’re settled in Brooklyn, where we really like the neighborhood – one which we want to be a part of.”

TVG Motors is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8 until 6, and Fridays 8 till 5. Closed weekends and Mondays. The telephone number is 503/239-0122.