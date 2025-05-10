Volunteers prepare 119th ‘Multnomah County Fair’ at Oaks Park Published 9:22 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

Folks looking forward to the 119th Multnomah County Fair – at historic, nonprofit Oaks Amusement Park on the three-day Memorial Day weekend, May 23 through 25 – will still find plenty of fun family activities, community-based vendors, and colorful cultural presentations. Animals, too.

And all of that in addition to the amusement rides and “fair food”, for a full and festive County Fair experience. Since the county itself provides no support for its own fair, it’s presented each year by the volunteers from the nonprofit Friends of the Multnomah County Fair.

“Creative Living” exhibits suspended

“The major change this year is that, with Oaks Park’s facilities undergoing an extensive remodel – including to the historic Dance Pavilion – the Friends of the Multnomah County Fair will not be able to present our traditional ‘Creative Living’ department exhibits this year. That includes Art, Crafts, Fiber Arts/Needlecraft, Foods, Floral/Garden, and Photography,” the nonprofit’s President Larry Smith announced.

“But, we are still planning to display Youth Creative Living arts and crafts exhibits in ‘The Oaks Gift Store’ space,” Smith told THE BEE.

Oaks Park Association Marketing & Events Director Emily McKay pointed out, “At the Gift Store, this temporary exhibit space will actually be more integrated into the Oaks Park experience – because it’s located on our Midway, near some of premium amusement rides.

The Oaks Dance Pavilion began undergoing major renovations this spring – for the first time in decades – to improve the functionality, structural stability, and accessibility of the building.

However, visitors to the Fair will recognize the familiar Multnomah County Fair outdoor layout at Oaks Park, with vendors, food booths, and entertainment in the outdoor pavilion, all in their usual locations.

“Fair visitors will find a wide spectrum of entertainment offerings, showcasing the cultural diversity of our area,” Smith remarked. “Returning this year is ‘La Familia Day’ on Sunday, May 25, featuring Latin-flavor performing groups, the Wiener Dog Races, and a hip-hop dance-off!”

As always, Oaks Park gate admission to the Multnomah County Fair is free.

And, consider buying discounted fundraiser Oaks Amusement Park Ride Bracelets to use while you’re there! A portion of the purchase goes to the Friends of Multnomah County Fair if you buy them online, at – https://tinyurl.com/MCFairBracelet

Roller skating, mini golf, games, and parking are all sold separately.

Check this website for the Fair’s daily schedule of entertainment and activities – http://multcofair.com

THE BEE will join you there, at the 119th annual Multnomah County Fair, May 23 through Memorial Day, May 25, at Oaks Amusement Park – just north up Oaks Park Way, from the foot of S.E. Spokane Street at the railroad tracks in Sellwood, alongside the Willamette River.