Business BRIEFS Published 7:59 pm Saturday, May 10, 2025

BEE publisher honored by Lake Oswego: Brian Monihan, for the past quarter century, has been Publisher of THE BEE, as well as the Lake Oswego Review, and several other newspapers in the Pamplin Media Group – and now in the expanded Oregon division of the CMG Media Group, which he also now heads. Monihan was recently honored by the Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce with a presentation to him of their Korach Leadership Award.

Woodstock business association launches “fourth Wednesday Mixers”: The Woodstock Community Business Association (WCBA), the city-designated business association for both the Woodstock and the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhoods, has initiated a “Monthly Mixer” for business people on the fourth Wednesday of each month. In May, it will take place on May 28th at Toast Restaurant at 5222 S.E. 52nd Avenue, starting at 5 p.m.

Assn. of Home Businesses pleased with “Business Breakfast”: Instead of its usual monthly meeting on the third Thursday evening of the month at SMILE Station in Sellwood, in April, the AHB tried a “Business Breakfast” of business-pertinent conversation at Beez Holgate Station café, at 9 a.m. on that date instead. It proved successful, so another “Business Breakfast” is slated for Thursday morning, May 15th, at 9 a.m. It’s open to all, but seating is limited; the food is great and inexpensive. “Buy your own breakfast”, but no meeting fee is charged. Beez Holgate Station is at Holgate and 27th, on the east side of Matthews’ Memory Lane Motors.