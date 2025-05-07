Sellwood-Moreland: Another Multnomah County library is closing for renovations Published 2:26 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Listen up, Southeast Portland readers.

Sellwood-Moreland Library is closing to the public starting Friday, June 6, as part of a series of bond-funded renovations. The last day open to the public is Thursday, June 5. Work is expected to last until fall 2025.

Multnomah County Library is working to renovate its library spaces as a result of the voter-approved 2020 Library building bond. Five libraries and a series of smaller improvement projects — the Refresh series — are anticipated to be completed this year.

New features of the Sellwood-Moreland Library include:

Improved shelf height and layout to create more space for people and better sight lines.

New reading room chairs, both with and without arms.

Added bar seating with more places for power and charging devices.

Small teen area with a study table and bean bag chairs.

Meeting room tables and chairs that are easily movable to allow for a flexible space.

Automated materials handling to increase the efficiency of checking in and sorting books, freeing up staff time for other work.

Modern self checkout stations to provide a better patron experience.

New LED lighting throughout the building.

The community is invited to use alternate locations while Sellwood-Moreland is closed:

Central Library: 801 S.W. 10th Ave., Portland.

Hawthorne Holds Pickup: 3557 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., Portland.

Hillsdale Library: 1525 S.W. Sunset Blvd., Portland.

For more, visit multcolib.org.